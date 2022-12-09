Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 172,160 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 270,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 172,160 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $22,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 113.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 787.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Amdocs to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Amdocs to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $88.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.16. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $90.77.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. Amdocs’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.