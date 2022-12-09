Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 176,135 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,135 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $22,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 112,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

TAP stock opened at $52.66 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.60 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.16 and its 200 day moving average is $53.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

TAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

