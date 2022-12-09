Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 176,135 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,135 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $22,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 304.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 529.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $52.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.16 and its 200 day moving average is $53.05. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $42.60 and a twelve month high of $60.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

