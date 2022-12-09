Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 18,040 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 169,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18,040 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $22,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $645,770,000 after purchasing an additional 680,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,531,000 after acquiring an additional 141,697 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,655,000 after acquiring an additional 182,125 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 6,672.6% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 704,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,813,000 after acquiring an additional 693,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 638,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,828,000 after acquiring an additional 16,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.
Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance
CW opened at $171.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.15. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $124.37 and a 1 year high of $182.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 11.29%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have weighed in on CW. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.00.
Curtiss-Wright Company Profile
Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.
