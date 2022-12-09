Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 18,462 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,873 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 18,462 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $23,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in IDACORP by 2,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in IDACORP during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in IDACORP by 133.3% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 33.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on IDACORP from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $107.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $118.92. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.92.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.15. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $518.01 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 64.10%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

