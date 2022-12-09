Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 186,019 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,019 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF were worth $24,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 49,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

IMCG opened at $55.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.70. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $48.44 and a 12-month high of $73.91.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.