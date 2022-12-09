Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 2,471 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $22,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MORN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Morningstar by 866.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,352,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,570 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 27.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 733,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,402,000 after buying an additional 157,262 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,482,000 after buying an additional 129,956 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Morningstar by 72.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,220,000 after buying an additional 90,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth $20,918,000. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MORN shares. TheStreet downgraded Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morningstar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MORN opened at $236.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $350.21. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.04 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.34, for a total value of $745,521.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,265,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,086,138.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.82, for a total transaction of $136,092.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,264,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,781,725,696.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.34, for a total transaction of $745,521.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,265,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,086,138.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,441 shares of company stock valued at $22,294,167. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

