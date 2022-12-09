Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 252,169 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 715,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 252,169 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $23,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tobam bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY opened at $24.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.26. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $24.57 and a one year high of $53.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 24.78%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.92.

In related news, Director Marjorie Magner purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,190.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

