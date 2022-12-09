Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 258,216 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 324,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 258,216 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in WNS were worth $24,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WNS by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in WNS by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in WNS by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 910,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,950,000 after buying an additional 106,366 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of WNS by 12.6% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 210,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,693,000 after buying an additional 23,523 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of WNS by 22.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $82.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.34 and a 200 day moving average of $81.04. WNS has a 52-week low of $67.07 and a 52-week high of $91.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About WNS

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WNS. Cowen upped their target price on shares of WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of WNS from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WNS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WNS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.71.

(Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.