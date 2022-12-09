Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 258,216 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 324,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 258,216 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in WNS were worth $24,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WNS by 32.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in WNS by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of WNS by 13.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 910,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,950,000 after acquiring an additional 106,366 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 12.6% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 210,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,693,000 after purchasing an additional 23,523 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of WNS by 22.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WNS stock opened at $82.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $67.07 and a fifty-two week high of $91.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WNS Profile

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on WNS from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WNS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.71.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

