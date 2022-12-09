Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 28,986 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,986 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $22,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 7,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ESS. Piper Sandler cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $297.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $336.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.47.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Amal M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ESS opened at $213.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.49 and its 200 day moving average is $253.37. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.76 and a twelve month high of $363.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.42%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

