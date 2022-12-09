Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 332,411 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,344,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 332,411 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $25,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 13.2% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 27.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 13,178 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 39.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 234,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 66,520 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 29.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 137,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 31,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,094.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,094.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 340,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,754.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $224,600. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $13.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.12.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

