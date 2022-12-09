Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 384,946 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 743,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384,946 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $25,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,046 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OGN. Bank of America downgraded Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

NYSE OGN opened at $26.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.54. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $39.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.28%.

About Organon & Co.

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.