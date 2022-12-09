Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 43,445 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,445 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $25,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,100,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,905 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Veeva Systems by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,830,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,748,727,000 after acquiring an additional 946,488 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,237,000 after acquiring an additional 271,330 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VEEV opened at $173.03 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $274.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.05. The firm has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.62, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.84.

VEEV has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.33.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $1,694,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,521.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,593 shares of company stock valued at $14,943,358. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

