Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 5,357 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,998 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,357 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $22,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 252.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 450,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 0.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 128,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,575,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter valued at $840,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $436,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,530,903.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BOH shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on Bank of Hawaii to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $77.71 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $70.15 and a twelve month high of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.89.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $172.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.20 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 18.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

