Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 63,631 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 639,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63,631 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $23,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 1,363.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in EVERTEC by 31.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on EVERTEC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

EVTC stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is presently 5.52%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

