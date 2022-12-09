Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 75,253 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 75,253 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $22,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 417.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 546.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 1,209.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PKI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays raised shares of PerkinElmer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Cowen upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.91.

NYSE:PKI opened at $141.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.10. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.46 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.15.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 15.58%. Research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 5.71%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

