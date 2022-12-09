Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 75,253 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 75,253 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $22,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PKI. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 417.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 546.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1,209.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of PerkinElmer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.91.

PerkinElmer Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $141.94 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.46 and a 52-week high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.15.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 15.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.71%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.