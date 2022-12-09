Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 77,155 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,510,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,155 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $22,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Leslie’s by 20.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Brad Gazaway sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $49,424.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,224.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LESL has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Leslie’s to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

LESL opened at $12.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.53. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $24.40.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

