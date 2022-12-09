Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 80,649 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 412,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,649 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $24,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 272.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

PBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $61.58 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $63.91. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.71.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

