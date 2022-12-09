Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 85,631 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 815,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,631 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $22,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,383,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 89.9% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,458,000 after acquiring an additional 693,467 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 120.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 893,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,756,000 after purchasing an additional 487,517 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $8,308,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $7,961,000.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.39 and a 1-year high of $33.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.73.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

