Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 18,963 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $24,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in UniFirst by 7.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,141 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in UniFirst by 140.0% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 5,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in UniFirst by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $189.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.10. UniFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $154.72 and a 12-month high of $214.65.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $516.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. UniFirst’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.71%.

In other news, CFO Shane O’connor sold 1,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $221,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $282,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shane O’connor sold 1,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $221,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,978 shares of company stock valued at $536,040 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

UNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

