Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 141,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 18,963 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $24,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 2.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the second quarter worth $2,479,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 7.0% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,664 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNF shares. StockNews.com upgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

UniFirst Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $189.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.10. UniFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.72 and a fifty-two week high of $214.65.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. UniFirst had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $516.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

UniFirst Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 22.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $282,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other UniFirst news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 1,567 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $282,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shane O’connor sold 1,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $221,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,901 shares in the company, valued at $702,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,978 shares of company stock worth $536,040. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

