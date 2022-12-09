Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) Stock Position Decreased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,856,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,484,631 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.08% of Wheels Up Experience worth $36,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 78,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 7,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UP opened at $1.08 on Friday. Wheels Up Experience Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average is $1.86.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UP. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Wheels Up Experience to $3.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

In other news, President Vinayak Hegde sold 21,561 shares of Wheels Up Experience stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $32,125.89. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,074,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,715.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

