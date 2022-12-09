Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 376.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 503,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 397,774 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $37,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 290.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 834,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,413,000 after purchasing an additional 621,035 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 165.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 767,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,368,000 after buying an additional 478,338 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 87.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,816,000 after acquiring an additional 192,634 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 20.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 840,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,814,000 after acquiring an additional 142,698 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,948,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $228,603,000 after acquiring an additional 108,916 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of WING stock opened at $154.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.03. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.67 and a twelve month high of $178.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.82, a PEG ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.58.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.81 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In related news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $239,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,577.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stacy Peterson sold 6,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $1,029,926.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,141. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $239,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,357 shares in the company, valued at $376,577.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,754 shares of company stock worth $1,877,998. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on WING shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. OTR Global upgraded Wingstop from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Wingstop from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.82.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

