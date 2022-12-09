Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WH. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,998,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,899,000 after acquiring an additional 41,752 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,348,000 after acquiring an additional 80,119 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,464,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,995,000 after acquiring an additional 243,574 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,242,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,887,000 after acquiring an additional 77,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.8% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,914,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,164,000 after acquiring an additional 170,296 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WH shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 2.2 %

WH opened at $72.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.59 and its 200-day moving average is $69.51. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.81 and a 52-week high of $93.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $407.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.15 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 32.64%. Analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 4,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $291,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $955,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 4,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $291,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $955,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,575 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $116,660.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,652 shares of company stock worth $2,078,910. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.