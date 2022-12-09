Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Hits New 52-Week Low at $46.04

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.04 and last traded at $46.64, with a volume of 8865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZION. Barclays reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.45.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $123,774.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,702.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $45,575.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,692.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $123,774.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,032 shares of company stock worth $905,391 in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

