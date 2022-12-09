Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $113.16

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $113.16 and last traded at $113.60, with a volume of 10938 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $268.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.97.

Zscaler Stock Up 4.6 %

The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.83.

Insider Activity

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 53.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,309,111.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $3,187,062.78. Following the transaction, the president now owns 319,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,586,293.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,309,111.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,339 shares of company stock valued at $29,386,731. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 4.3% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 1.6% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Zscaler by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 2.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 3.4% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

