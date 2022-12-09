Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 24,544 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,180 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 24,544 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 2,052.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 501.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.94.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

SWN opened at $5.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.10. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 122.25%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 184.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

