Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 4,217 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,547 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 1.6% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 7,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $87.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.29. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.44 and a 12-month high of $141.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 19.91%.

IBP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Installed Building Products from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Installed Building Products to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.50.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

