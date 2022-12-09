Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires New Position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth $37,518,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Azenta during the second quarter worth about $489,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter worth about $8,932,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,900,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,652,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Azenta alerts:

Azenta Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of AZTA stock opened at $60.34 on Friday. Azenta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.61 and a 1-year high of $110.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.80 and a 200-day moving average of $58.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Azenta Profile

A number of analysts have weighed in on AZTA shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Azenta to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Azenta from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet cut Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Azenta from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Azenta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.60.

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.