Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SITC. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in SITE Centers by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 19,678 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 392.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,214,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,269 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.95.

Shares of SITC opened at $13.28 on Friday. SITE Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

