Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,987 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter worth $1,566,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Hotel Properties Price Performance

INN stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $10.58. The company has a market capitalization of $849.82 million, a PE ratio of -39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Summit Hotel Properties Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Summit Hotel Properties

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.00%.

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Director Mehulkumar Bhikhubhai Patel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $25,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,070.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on INN. TheStreet upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Capital One Financial cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

Featured Articles

