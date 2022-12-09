Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,921 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 492.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 36.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BC. Raymond James decreased their price target on Brunswick from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.38.

Brunswick Stock Performance

Brunswick stock opened at $72.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.57. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $103.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 36.52%. Research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 17.51%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

