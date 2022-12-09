Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,358 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,531,000 after buying an additional 61,165 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,183,000 after acquiring an additional 203,381 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,006,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 742,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,406,000 after acquiring an additional 90,100 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 687,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,826,000 after purchasing an additional 13,640 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 5,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total transaction of $707,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,176.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,012,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,292,645. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total transaction of $707,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,176.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $4,632,950. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMCOR Group Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $150.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.87. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.64 and a 52-week high of $156.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

