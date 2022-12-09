Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Position in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNSR. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SNSR opened at $30.96 on Friday. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $39.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average of $27.76.

