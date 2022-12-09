Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $243,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 102,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after buying an additional 51,163 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HALO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.74, for a total transaction of $557,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,634.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $269,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,661.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.74, for a total transaction of $557,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,634.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,477,250. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HALO opened at $57.85 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $59.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.26.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Read More

