Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 353.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,004 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,649,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,454,000 after purchasing an additional 844,102 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 32.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,869,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,399,000 after buying an additional 458,965 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 12.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,871,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,027,000 after buying an additional 325,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter worth about $5,952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Performance

NYSE:KW opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.08. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.12.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 171.43%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Kennedy-Wilson to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kennedy-Wilson from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kennedy-Wilson from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

