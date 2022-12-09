Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HUN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Huntsman by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,358,000 after purchasing an additional 47,739 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 773.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,122,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307,003 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 69.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,921,000 after buying an additional 1,873,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,300,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,308,000 after acquiring an additional 190,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Huntsman by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,866,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,025,000 after purchasing an additional 56,342 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of HUN stock opened at $27.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day moving average is $28.65.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 15.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Huntsman in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.07.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

