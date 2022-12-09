Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FXI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $29.10 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $20.87 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.80.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

