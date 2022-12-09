Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter worth about $7,899,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 58,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 13,507 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in Valvoline by 15.4% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 52,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 4.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,356,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,738,000 after purchasing an additional 622,194 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 4.8% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Stock Performance

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.37. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Valvoline Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 21.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Valvoline in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,886 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $320,504.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,176.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $320,504.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,176.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $164,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,114.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,786 shares of company stock worth $514,611. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Valvoline

(Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

See Also

