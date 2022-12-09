Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,301 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PB shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group lifted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.89.

NYSE:PB opened at $71.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.62 and a 200-day moving average of $71.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.69 and a 52 week high of $80.46.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 43.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

