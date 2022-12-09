Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,356,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,738,000 after buying an additional 622,194 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 3.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,329,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,916,000 after purchasing an additional 193,228 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,100,000 after purchasing an additional 115,558 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,449,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,865,000 after purchasing an additional 74,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,292,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,353,000 after purchasing an additional 149,105 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VVV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

VVV stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 21.19%.

In related news, SVP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $164,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,114.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $320,504.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,176.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 5,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $164,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,114.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,786 shares of company stock worth $514,611 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

