Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 14,780.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 59.8% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 290.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 617.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

10x Genomics stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.40. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $154.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.13 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 33.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,361 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $80,439.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,417,481.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $91,171.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,215,728.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $80,439.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 217,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,417,481.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,663 shares of company stock worth $227,008. 11.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on 10x Genomics to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.13.

10x Genomics Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

