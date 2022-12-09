Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,206 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of M. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,941 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,320,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523,700 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,936 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,392,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,640,000 after purchasing an additional 718,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 369.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,751,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,614,000 after buying an additional 2,165,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:M opened at $22.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $28.52.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.13%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.18.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

