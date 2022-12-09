Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 5.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 489,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,371,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Huntsman by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 178,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after buying an additional 20,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 170.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 104,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HUN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Huntsman from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.07.

HUN opened at $27.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average of $28.65.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

