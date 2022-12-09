Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Donaldson by 41.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,959,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,594,000 after acquiring an additional 162,599 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson in the second quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in Donaldson by 66.5% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 21,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $493,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,415.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $639,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,817.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $493,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,415.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,781,251. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Donaldson from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $59.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.23. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.45%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

