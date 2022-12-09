Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 395.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Kohl’s by 332.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.53. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $64.38.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.17%.

KSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.27.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

