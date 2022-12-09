Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in News were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in News by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,110,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of News by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,216,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,541,000 after purchasing an additional 210,486 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in News by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 16,452,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,335,000 after purchasing an additional 223,976 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in News by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,056,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,413,000 after acquiring an additional 97,498 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of News by 71.2% in the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 7,423,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

NWSA opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. News Co. has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.28.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). News had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on NWSA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Loop Capital cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of News to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.37.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

