Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $623,000 Stock Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Rogers were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Rogers by 4.8% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,412,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,957,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,191,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Rogers by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rogers alerts:

Insider Activity at Rogers

In other Rogers news, Director Jeffrey J. Owens acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rogers Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ROG shares. TheStreet lowered Rogers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Shares of ROG opened at $119.91 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $98.45 and a one year high of $274.51. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.50 and a 200-day moving average of $227.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $247.23 million for the quarter. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 7.41%.

Rogers Profile

(Get Rating)

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.